Durga temple hundi offerings cross Rs 3.35 cr

Vijayawada: The hundi collections at the famous Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada amounted to Rs 3,35,86,637 during the latest counting conducted by temple authorities on Wednesday. The average daily hundi collection stood at Rs 18,65,924.

The hundi counting was held at the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam under the supervision of Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik. According to officials, the hundi opening covered offerings made by devotees over a period of 18 days, from the previous opening on February 21 to March 11.

Devotees visiting the temple offered gold, silver, cash and foreign currencies as part of their prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga. During the counting, temple authorities recorded 302 grams of gold and 3.10 kg of silver in the hundis.

Apart from Indian currency, devotees also contributed foreign currencies from several countries, reflecting the global devotion to the deity. The foreign currency received included 1,337 US dollars, 55 England Pounds, 10 Malaysian ringgit, 132 Singapore dollars, 335 UAE dirhams, 55 Australian dollars, 60 Kuwaiti dinars, 220 Qatari riyals, 20 Hong Kong dollars, 200 Mauritian rupees, 240 Canadian dollars, one Saudi riyal, one Bahraini dinar and 100 Philippine pesos.