Durga temple team presents silk robes to Srisailam Mallanna

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, Vijayawada, have presented silk robes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Sunday, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Bhramotsavams in Srisailam.

Durga Trust Board president K Rambabu, EO KS Rama Rao, priests, veda pundits and Board members were among those, who presented silk robes.

Along with them, fruits, flowers, turmeric, kumkum and bangles were presented to the Goddess.