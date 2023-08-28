Durga temple to launch YouTube channel to broadcast the pujas, spiritual activities

Vijayawada : Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthan, the Durga Temple administration has decided to launch a YouTube channel to broadcast the pujas, vedic activites and other spiritual activities performed at the temple premises on Indrakeeladri.

The Temple Trust Board meeting was organized at Mallikarjuna Manamandapam on Monday and various important issues were discussed in the meeting. Later, briefing the media the Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu has said the Durga temple administration will set up YouTube channel and will develop the social media network for live streaming of the pujas and other spiritual activities taken up in the temple premises.

He said around 25,000 devotees visit the temple daily and the figure increase to around 50,000 on Sundays and other holidays. He said a control room will be set at the temple premises to monitor the YouTube channel and social media network, which related to the temple activities. The chairman said a donor came forward to install the Channel and the Control room and initiate the activities.

He said the Durga temple YouTube channel works similar to the SVBC channel of TTD, Tirupati. He said the Durga temple administration will take the help of AP Fibre Net to expand the services. Referring to marriages being performed on the temple, he said Marriage cards will be given to the couple, who will get married at the temple premises.

He said the bride and groom have to submit Aadhar cards and other details and basic amenities will be provided for their marriage. He said the Durga temple administration has requested the irrigation department to co-operate to develop the Durga ghat where devotees take bath.

He said sprinkling system bathing will be replaced by direct bathing in the river. He said 10 grams of Kunkuma will be given to the visiting devotees as the Trust Board had earlier taken the decision in this regard. He said the devotees consider the Kunkum very auspicious and 10 grams of small sachets will be given to the devotees.

He said sleeping facility will be provided in Mallikarjuna Maha mandapam to the devotees as some devotees wish to sleep at the temple premises in the night. He said pillow and mat will be given to the devotees as they can sleep in the night. He said the temple administration is contemplating to reopen the steps route to reach the temple from Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. He said steps route has been closed since 2016 due to security reasons.



He said many devotees from one town used to come to the temple and it will be useful it reopened. He said special facility will be provided for the mothers, who come to the temple with infant babies below one year age.

He said one more gold appraiser will be appointed to evaluate the gold and jewellery gifted by the devotees to the temple. Temple EO D Bhramaramba and Trust Board members attended the meeting.

