Dussehra celebrations conclude in Srisailam, goddess deity appears as Rajarajeswari

Dussehra festivities at the renowned pilgrimage site of Srisailam in Nandyal district reached a grand conclusion today. On this significant tenth day of the celebrations, devotees had the opportunity to witness the darshan of Sri Bhramarambikadevi adorned as Ramavani Sevitha Rajarajeswari.

The goddess was meticulously decorated with a variety of flowers on a specially constructed platform within the temple grounds. Priests, along with Vedic scholars, chanted sacred mantras while conducting worship that included auspicious instruments, incense, and offerings to honour the deity.

In a remarkable display of reverence, Mallikarjuna Swamy also performed special pujas for Sri Bhramarambikadevi and offered camphor. Following the temple rituals, a vibrant procession commenced towards the village, showcasing the festival in all its splendour.

The joyous event featured a plethora of cultural performances including Kolatas, Kerala Chandi Melam, traditional Vilakku dance, Swagata dance, and various tribal dances paired with acrobatics, captivating the gathered devotees. As the procession moved, Sri Swamy Ammavar paraded through the village, accompanied by the harmonious sounds of Baja Bajantri and band instruments.

Devotees offered camphor water as they beheld Sri Swamy Ammavari, further enriching the spiritual experience of the day. The event saw participation from notable figures including Endowment Minister Anam Narayana Reddy, Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, temple Executive Officer Srinivasa Rao, along with priests, officials, and numerous devotees.