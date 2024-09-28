  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh

Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh's State Education department has announced that Dussehra holidays for schools across the state would be from October 3 to October 13,...

Andhra Pradesh's State Education department has announced that Dussehra holidays for schools across the state would be from October 3 to October 13, a day earlier than usual, following requests from educators and various associations.

The education department has noted that Christian minority institutions will also observe this holiday period. This announcement came during a review meeting focused on school education, where the minister Lokesh emphasized the importance of improving educational standards and engaging with parents.

Additionally, Lokesh set a date for the celebration of National Education Day, scheduled for November 11, and called for a Mega Parents Teachers' Meeting on November 14. He also directed authorities to strengthen government schools and announced that a quarterly review would be conducted to assess the improvement in academic results.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick