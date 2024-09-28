Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's State Education department has announced that Dussehra holidays for schools across the state would be from October 3 to October 13, a day earlier than usual, following requests from educators and various associations.

The education department has noted that Christian minority institutions will also observe this holiday period. This announcement came during a review meeting focused on school education, where the minister Lokesh emphasized the importance of improving educational standards and engaging with parents.

Additionally, Lokesh set a date for the celebration of National Education Day, scheduled for November 11, and called for a Mega Parents Teachers' Meeting on November 14. He also directed authorities to strengthen government schools and announced that a quarterly review would be conducted to assess the improvement in academic results.