Duvvada police seize 112 kg ganja

Visakhapatnam: South sub-divisional assistant commissioner of police T Trinadh said that Duvvada police seized 112-kg ganja and arrested three persons involved in ganja transportation.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, the ACP said that after receiving reliable information about ganja transportation, Duvvada police conducted checks at Aganampudi toll gate. Two persons carrying ganja in an autorickshaw and one person transporting ganja in a two-wheeler from Anakapalli to Gajuwaka were stopped by police at the tollgate.

The three persons were taken into custody. They were identified as K Hanuman, B Pal Dinakar and a minor girl. The girl was shifted to a juvenile home. They belong to the ASR district, the ACP informed.

The police seized an auto-rickshaw, two-wheeler and two mobile phones from the accused. Circle inspector K Malleswara Rao and other officials were present.