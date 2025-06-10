DVAP boosts grassroots governance: Ministers

Rajamahendravaram: In a visionary move aimed at strengthening grassroots governance, each Assembly constituency will soon be equipped with dedicated offices supported by adequate human resources, announced District In-Charge and Minister for Water Resources Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu and Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh. They lauded the initiative, and involving ministers in constituency-level operations would set an inspiring precedent.

The announcement came during the District Vision Action Plan (DVAP) meeting held virtually on Monday, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from Amaravati. The session saw participation from elected representatives, collectors, and intellectuals from across the state.

East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Dr S Prasanna Sree, and others were present at the event. Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary participated via video conference from the newly established Rural Constituency Vision Action Plan Office. He stressed the importance of skill development systems for youth and personally pledged to support the education of four underprivileged students through the P-4 initiative.

Ministers Ramanaidu and Durgesh said that action plans are being developed and implemented across the seven Assembly constituencies in the district to align with the Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

They stated that the goal is to reflect the aspirations of the people through targeted development.

Speaking during the video conference, Minister Durgesh informed the Chief Minister that priority issues are being identified to drive district-level execution effectively. He expressed gratitude to the CM for stressing the need for constituency and mandal-level development plans.

He assured that detailed strategies would be drawn up after analysing the district’s challenges and opportunities on the ground.

Minister Durgesh also mentioned that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, which will support youth with economic and technological opportunities, is ready for launch. He further noted that 300 acres of land have been earmarked in Rajanagaram for the establishment of an Industrial Park.