Dwaraka Tirumala Brahmotsavams starts at Chinna Venkanna Temple in Eluru

The Ashweeja Masa Brahmotsavam started on Wednesday at Chinna Venkanna Temple in Dwarka Tirumala in Eluru The festivities will be held till 12th of this month. Today Chinna Venkanna is appearing to the devotees in the decoration of Lord Vishnu. The deities will be decorated as bridegroom and bridegroom.

At 7 pm, the deity will rode on the Gaja Vahanam followed by Swami's marriage ceremony on 9th and Rathotsavam on 10th. Officials of the 7 said that on the occasion of Brahmins , the u welfare and Arjitha services in the m . have been cancelled.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami on Wednesday, a special pooja is being conducted at the Dwaraka Tirumala Kunkullamma temple. The deity Kunkulamma is giving darshan to the devotees in Sri Raja Rajeshwari decoration while Rathotsavam will be held this evening.