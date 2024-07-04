Dwarakanath enjoys strong family background

Tirupati : For Thamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy politics are not new as he comes from a political family. His elder brother Ramachandra Reddy is a 7-time MLA and former minister while his brother’s son Midhun Reddy is a three-time MP from Rajampet LS constituency.

Dwarakanath’s political journey began in 1997 when he became chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank. However, his entry into electoral politics was not possible till 2019. In that year, YSRCP nominated him to contest from Thamballapalle constituency and in the wave he secured about 47,000 votes majority against the TDP candidate.

Despite YSRCP’S huge defeat in the recent elections, all three from Peddireddi family - Ramachandra Reddy, his son Midhun and younger brother Dwaraka could win though with much reduced margins.

During his stint as Thamballapalle MLA during 2019-2024, he worked for the upgradation of B Kothakota hospital, development of several temples, providing road connectivity and bus facility to Mallayyakonda, upgradation of B Kothakota major panchayat as municipality among other initiatives. He also worked for providing drinking water facility in all villages.

Benefitting from familial ties within the State’s corridors of power, Dwarakanath leveraged his brother’s influential position as a Minister in the State cabinet to secure essential funding for his constituency during the previous YSRCP rule. Meanwhile, Midhun Reddy’s allocations from MPLADS further bolstered developmental initiatives.

To counter the criticism in 2019 elections that he was a non-local to the constituency, he built a house in Thamballapalle and was residing there.

Dwarakanath is agriculture savvy and prefers to be involved in cultivation works.