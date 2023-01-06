Dy CM Amzath Basha releases Rs 9.7 cr fee to FIMS students

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Friday hailed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing Rs 9.70 crore under fee reimbursement to 2015 batch students pursuing medicine at Fatima Institute of Medical Science (FIMS) in Kadapa. Addressing a press conference along with the victims here on Friday, Amzath Basha recalled that about 46 students of FIMS have lost the admission in 2015-16 due to technical reasons.

After failure of TDP government in addressing the problem, the victims have approached the Supreme Court where their plea was rejected, he said. He recalled that during Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to resolve their issue once the party comes to power in elections.

As per the promise, the government paid Rs 9.70 crores under fee reimbursement and credited the amount into the accounts of victims on Friday. On the occasion, the students thanked the Chief Minister for keeping his promise. It may be recalled that about 100 students from Kurnool, Anantapur, Nellore and Kadapa districts have joined FIMC by paying lakhs of rupees fees for the year of 2015-16. As per the guidelines, the college must have Medical Council of India(MCI) recognition at the time of admission. But FIMS made admissions without it.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Jagath Prakash Nadda requesting him to save the future of students.