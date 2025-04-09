Dy CM assures resolution of issues of gram panchayats

Paderu (Asr District): Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Konidela Pawan Kalyan stated that the coalition government is fully prepared to listen to and resolve the problems faced by gram panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

He assured that these issues would be taken up for discussion in the State Cabinet and that all efforts would be made to resolve as many as possible. He reiterated the government’s special focus on the development of panchayats in tribal regions.

Pawan made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches Welfare Association and tribal sarpanches from the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, who met him in Araku on Tuesday.

The sarpanches detailed the problems of their villages, including difficulties arising from interest being charged on electricity bills, which is putting a strain on the panchayats.

They urged the Deputy CM to revive the scheme for providing free electricity to minor panchayats. A representation was also submitted requesting that tribal hamlets and tandas be recognised as independent panchayats and granted separate funds.

In addition, they appealed for an increase in the financial assistance for housing in tribal areas to Rs 5 lakh and called for improvement in both infrastructure and employment opportunities in Agency regions.

Responding to these concerns, Pawan Kalyan said that he would soon organise a meeting with sarpanches from tribal villages to hold a detailed discussion on employment generation and the provision of basic amenities in these areas. He responded positively regarding the release of funds under the 15th Finance Commission and State government allocations.