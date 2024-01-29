Dy CM claims transparent governance by YSRCP

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha emphasised the effective delivery of welfare benefits to every family, showcasing the transparent governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Along with 21st division corporator M Sujatha and in-charge M Subbarayudu, he toured all the areas near Krishna Mandiram under Maruti Nagar secretariat here on Sunday, as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam programme. He gave booklets signed by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to the residents, which detailed welfare schemes they were entitled to. He addressed concerns raised by residents, directing the officials to swiftly

resolve them.

Deputy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Bangaru Nagayya Yadav and others participated in the programme.