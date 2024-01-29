  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dy CM claims transparent governance by YSRCP

Dy CM claims transparent governance by YSRCP
x
Highlights

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha emphasised the effective delivery of welfare benefits to every family, showcasing the transparent...

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha emphasised the effective delivery of welfare benefits to every family, showcasing the transparent governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Along with 21st division corporator M Sujatha and in-charge M Subbarayudu, he toured all the areas near Krishna Mandiram under Maruti Nagar secretariat here on Sunday, as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam programme. He gave booklets signed by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to the residents, which detailed welfare schemes they were entitled to. He addressed concerns raised by residents, directing the officials to swiftly

resolve them.

Deputy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Bangaru Nagayya Yadav and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X