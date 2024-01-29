Live
- I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment: PM Modi
- Pre-Budget: 5 key investments needed in the education sector
- Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy
- iPhones grow 28% to grab over 6% market share in India in 2023
- Biennial RS polls for 56 seats on Feb 27
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
- SP, Congress restless in UP following political developments in Bihar
- Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
- Tribal students in MP's Ratlam take lessons on literature, media from veterans
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
Just In
Dy CM claims transparent governance by YSRCP
Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha emphasised the effective delivery of welfare benefits to every family, showcasing the transparent...
Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha emphasised the effective delivery of welfare benefits to every family, showcasing the transparent governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Along with 21st division corporator M Sujatha and in-charge M Subbarayudu, he toured all the areas near Krishna Mandiram under Maruti Nagar secretariat here on Sunday, as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam programme. He gave booklets signed by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to the residents, which detailed welfare schemes they were entitled to. He addressed concerns raised by residents, directing the officials to swiftly
resolve them.
Deputy Mayor Nithyananda Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Bangaru Nagayya Yadav and others participated in the programme.