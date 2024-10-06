Dy CM criticised for ignoring people’s problems

Kakinada : CPI State executive member Tatipaka Madhu has criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for focusing on political gains under the guise of Sanatana Dharma while neglecting people’s problems and Pithapuram constituency development.

Speaking at a party meeting on Saturday evening in Pithapuram, Madhu noted that the people of Pithapuram had trusted Pawan Kalyan and elected him with a significant majority. However, after winning the election, he has only visited the constituency once in three months leaving voters feeling abandoned.

Madhu highlighted problems in the constituency, including flooding of homes even with light rain due to lack of drainage facilities. He urged Pawan to pay attention to the development of the Kakinada district.

Over the past three months, no development works were launched either in Pithapuram or Kakinada district, he lamented.

The CPI leader expressed concern over the plight of construction workers. He said that they voted the NDA to power and hoped that the new government would resolve the sand supply issue. But they were being betrayed by the coalition government.

Madhu questioned the government's focus on regulating the sale of liquor while failing to control the price of sand. The meeting was attended by CPI district secretary K Bodakonda, AITUC leader S Ramakrishna and other party officials.

CPI leaders along with local residents examined the issues in Yanadula Colony in Pithapuram.

