Dy CM donates Rs 50L for devpt of Konidela village
Nandyal: In a significant gesture of public service and personal commitment, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from his personal funds for the comprehensive development of Konidela village, located in Nandikotkur Mandal of Nandyal district. District Collector G Raja Kumari handed over the cheque to the District Revenue Officer (DRO), Administrative Officer (AO), and Section Superintendent at a programme held at the Nandyal Collectorate on Tuesday.
The funds are earmarked specifically for village development initiatives, with instructions for proper utilization.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that this financial aid follows an appeal by the Nandikotkur MLA, who urged the Pawan Kalyan to support the development of the village that bears his family name.