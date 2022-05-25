Dy CM Narayana Swamy dares Naidu to elicit people's views

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy challenged the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to come to any village and receive public opinion on the governance. Addressing the media in Tirupati after the DRC meeting on Tuesday, he said that Naidu can choose any village of his choice even in Kuppam Constituency for survey.

'Whether people were satisfied with previous TDP government or present Jagan rule? Let's have a survey'', he said. Narayana Swamy said the people have been supporting the YSRCP government and its welfare schemes and the public opinion is in favour of it only while Naidu and his party has been involved in mudslinging against the government.

Minister RK Roja mentioned about the unbiased attitude of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by referring to the arrest of party MLC Anantha Babu in a murder case. She said that the CM has not spared even his own party MLC and ordered thorough enquiry into the incident to arrest the culprit. She criticised the TDP chief for supporting his party leader KE Krishna Murthy and his family in the murder case of YSRCP leader Narayana Reddy during TDP rule.

The two ministers said that the government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of people. The government has already implemented 95 percent of poll assurances.

The 'Gadapa Gadapaku government' programme has proved to be very useful to know the public pulse. The people were very happy with the government and the ruling party leaders could go to their doorstep without any hesitation whereas the opposition parties are scared to face the public.