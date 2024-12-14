Dy CM Pawan hails Swarna Andhra@2047 vision document

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hailed the Swarna Andhra@2047 vision document which gives right direction for the development of Andhra Pradesh according priority to various sectors keeping in view the great future.

He recalled that when Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the Vision-2020 document, he was ridiculed. However, he was proved to be right in predicting the future.

Describing Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary who would foresee the great future of the State, Pawan said if one has vision on the achievement of progress in various sectors, the future will shape up beautifully.

He said that there would be technology-driven agriculture by 2047. Youth should get employment with training in skill development.

The vision document was prepared keeping in mind quality education and medical facilities for all citizens. However, everyone should work hard to make the vision document a reality.

He hoped that Naidu would lead the State for the next one-and-a-half decades for the overall development of the State.

Expressing concern over the plight of 2,854 tribal villages which do not have minimal facilities, he said that it was estimated it needed Rs 3,000 crore for the infrastructure development of these villages.

The previous rulers spent Rs 500 crore on Rishikonda palace and Rs 1200 crore for pictures on survey stones which could have been spent for the Girijan villages. However, Pawan said that the Chief Minister assured him that the tribal villages would be developed in three phases.