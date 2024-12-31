Dy CM Pawan invited for Book Festival

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was invited on Mon-day to participate as the chief guest in the 35th Book Festival to be inaugurated at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on January 2.

Secretary of the Book Festival T Manohar Naidu along with Golla Narayana Rao informed the Deputy Chief Minister the details of the Book Festival including literary meetings and cultural programmes during the 11 days of the festival.

Pawan Kalyan, accepting the invitation, said that the book festival would give a wonderful experience to the book lovers and encourage people to study literature.