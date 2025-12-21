Dy CM Pawan Kalyan extends birthday wishes to YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 53rd birthday, celebrated on December 21st. In a post on the social media platform X, Kalyan expressed his hopes for Reddy's continued health and happiness. "I pray to God to grant him complete health and happiness," he remarked.

Additionally, YS Jagan's sister and APCC Chief YS Sharmila also shared her wishes for her brother on the same platform. "Birthday wishes to YCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. I sincerely pray that God grants you good health and a long life," she stated in her message.

The greetings reflect a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect amidst the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.