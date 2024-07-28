Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan lauds change of names to welfare schemes in AP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed happiness over the government's decision to implement welfare schemes in the names of notable community servants, scientists, and educationists, stating that this move will inspire future generations. Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to congratulate Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for renaming schemes after Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dokka Seethamma, and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as part of the Andhra Pradesh State Education Department's initiatives.

In his statement, Kalyan criticized the previous government's practice of naming schemes solely after the Chief Minister, emphasizing that this new approach would help instill values and inspiration among students. He highlighted that the government plans to provide school students with essential items such as uniforms, books, bags, shoes, and socks through the education gift scheme, now aptly named after Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a figure emblematic of educational success and service. As the first Vice President and the second President of India, Radhakrishnan's legacy in education is expected to positively influence the youth.



Kalyan also praised the renaming of the mid-day meal scheme to 'Apara Annapurna' in honor of Dokka Seethamma, a woman remembered for her generosity in feeding those in need. He highlighted Seethamma's inspiring life story and the values of kindness and service that students can learn from her legacy.



Furthermore, the Deputy CM noted that the introduction of talent awards in the name of Dr. Abdul Kalam, often referred to as the "Missile Man of India," will foster a sense of innovation and ambition in the youth. Kalyan pointed out that Kalam's journey from a humble background to becoming a renowned scientist and President of India serves as a powerful motivator for the younger generation.



Pawan Kalyan reiterated that the renaming of schemes to honor these influential figures is a positive step and encourages everyone to recognize and appreciate their contributions to society.



The Andhra Pradesh government has undertaken a series of name changes for various schemes, aiming to break away from past practices and reinvigorate public engagement with educational and welfare initiatives.

