Dy CM Pawan Kalyan outlines action plan for plastic-free AP

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced his commitment to creating a plastic-free Andhra Pradesh, revealing plans for an action strategy aimed at reducing plastic waste. Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Kalyan called upon citizens to actively participate in achieving a plastic-free society.

Kalyan acknowledged that plastic has become ingrained in daily life and stressed the importance of exploring alternatives. He reiterated that a on plastic in Tirumala will be enforced with diligence and expressed concerns over the rampant use of flex banners for even minor events.

To combat single-use plastic, Kalyan has instructed district collectors to implement stricter controls. He outlined that the secretariat has already been designated as plastic-free, with water now served in glass bottles.

As part of a circular economy initiative, Kalyan announced plans to establish parks and recycling units for plastic, alongside encouragement for biodegradable manufacturing industries. He urged citizens to take an active role in this environmental effort, pointing out that political parties contribute to pollution through excessive use of plastic materials during events.

Highlighting the severity of the plastic crisis, Kalyan noted that plastic takes around 300 years to decompose and is increasingly found in the food chain, affecting both livestock and human health. He explained that micro and nano plastics are becoming ubiquitous, calling for a detailed plan to be unveiled within the next two to three months.

In recognition of communities making strides towards reducing plastic waste, Kalyan announced the introduction of incentives for plastic-free villages through the Nirmal Gram Puraskar awards. He concluded by indicating that a special discussion on environmental issues and pollution will take place in the upcoming assembly session.