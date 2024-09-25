Live
- Woman finds hidden cameras in house, landlord’s son held
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
- Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter
- MP promises rly under bridge
- Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted
- Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at Ruia hospital
- Woman kills self over harassment
- BJP’s coalition with JJP left Gurugram in civic mess: Narbir
- Alliance corporators demand Mayor’s resignation
- Ram Lalla dons dress with Uttarakhand’s Aipan art
Dy DMHO donates fans, fruits to pregnant women in hostel
Parvathipuram(Vizianagaram): Deputy district medical and health officer Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao advised the pregnant women to be healthy, consume nutritious food and take doctors advice.
He visited hostel for pregnant women at Salur town and distributed fruits, bedsheets and nutritious food along with ceiling fans to the institution on the occasion of his son Yuvas’s birthday.
Later, he said that he has been supporting the downtrodden on his son’s birthday for the past six years adding that he would always be with poor and needy. He appealed to the tribal pregnant women who are in the hostel to avail the facilities provided here instead of choosing homes.
