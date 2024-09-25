Dy DMHO donates fans, fruits to pregnant women in hostel

Parvathipuram(Vizianagaram): Deputy district medical and health officer Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao advised the pregnant women to be healthy, consume nutritious food and take doctors advice.

He visited hostel for pregnant women at Salur town and distributed fruits, bedsheets and nutritious food along with ceiling fans to the institution on the occasion of his son Yuvas’s birthday.

Later, he said that he has been supporting the downtrodden on his son’s birthday for the past six years adding that he would always be with poor and needy. He appealed to the tribal pregnant women who are in the hostel to avail the facilities provided here instead of choosing homes.