DYFI demands ban on adulterated fertilisers, seeds

Badvel (YSR district): Demanding action to be taken immediately against those supplying adulterated fertilisers and seeds to farmers, DYFI district president Mudiam Chinni submitted a petition to the Agricultural Development Agency (ADA) Officer here on Monday.

Chinni said that fake fertilisers and seeds are causing significant harm to farmers. He also highlighted the need for timely subsidies and support for farmers, urging authorities to provide subsidised seeds without delay.

Chinni pointed out that soil tests have been conducted in Badvel constituency over the past two years, but the results were not yet announced. He urged the agriculture officer to take swift action in detecting and stopping the use of adulterated pesticides and chemical fertilisers.

DYFI Badvel town president SK Mastan Sharif, secretaries Ganganapalli Nagarjuna and U Bala Guravaiah, vice-presidents Yuvaraj and Anjaneyulu, treasurer Surendra and other key members were present.