DYFI demands ration delivery through fair price shops

Kurnool: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district secretary Nagesh and vice-president Raghavendra alleged that several residents are yet to receive ration despite completion of 22 days in a month.

Addressing media here on Monday, they said the residents were in a dilemma whether they will get ration or not as the officials are least concerned to address the issue.

They said the government promised to deliver essential commodities at every doorstep, but the residents have to stand on the road in lengthy queues for the same.

With the door delivery system, they said several residents are forced to lose ration as they would not be available at the time of vehicle visiting their area.

The residents of Indira Gandhi Nagar, Ameer Hyder Nagar and other colonies demanded the government to continue the old system rather than door delivery system, stated the leaders.