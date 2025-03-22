DYFI to observe 94th death anniv of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, Sukhdev

Vijayawada : Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is going to observe the 94th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev who were executed by the British on March 23, 1931, said DYFI State president Y Ramu and secretary and G Ramanna.

They said in a statement here on Friday that the observation would be weeklong from Saturday across the State with DYFI activists launching fight against drug addiction, corruption, battle against unemployment, blood donation camps, torch rallies, sports competitions, cultural programmes, medical camps and other programmes.

Releasing the poster for the forthcoming programmes of the observation here on Friday, the DYFI leaders said that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for an egalitarian society.

They vowed that they would continue the spirit of these martyrs to fight against communalism, corruption, growing unemployment and raising prices.

They demanded the government to fulfill the assurances it had given to the unemployed by conducting mega DSC, Groups exams, filling up the posts in Animal Husbandry deparmtent, police constables, librarians, AEEs, junior lecturers and others. These posts have been lying vacant for the last seven years.

The DYFI leaders demanded stern action against the drug mafia and corrupt officials in the government offices.

They pointed out that the Telangana government is taking stern action against the betting apps but AP government is not taking any action.

DYFI district president P Krishna, vice-president Shaik Nizamuddin, Nohit Krishna, Basava, DSC Sadhana Committee leaders Raghu, Ramakrishna, police constable JAC leaders Nagarjuna, Sankar, Kiran and others participated.