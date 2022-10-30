e-Crop final details list to be displayed on Nov 5

Chittoor: The list of cultivators being displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) from October 28 will be continued for another two days till November 1 to enable the farmers to check their details and submit any changes in the details to the officials. Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said that for changes in e-Crop 2022, this will be the last chance and no corrections will be entertained afterwards.

He appealed to all the farmers to verify their details in the lists displayed at RBKs as the final list will be displayed on November 5. In Chittoor district, 1,55,146 farmers have enrolled their crop details relating to 3,51,156 acres in the e-Crop portal out of which e-KYC has been completed for 3,32,477 acres of 1,47,496 farmers.

The government has introduced e-Crop to provide welfare schemes to the farmers. Under this, all the crops in agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, fisheries etc., cultivated by the farmers in all villages are enrolled. Those farmers, who enrolled in e-Crop are only eligible for various welfare schemes like YSR zero interest, crop loans, input subsidy, free crop insurance etc., Apart from landowners, tenant farmers will also be included in this.

Collector Hari Narayanan said that each and every acre being cultivated by farmers is enrolled in e-Crop with transparency. This data becomes crucial in sanctioning of crop compensation during natural calamities, free crop insurance, Rythu Bharosa etc., He made it clear that those who registered in e-Crop should also complete e-KYC.

All the details are super checked by District Collector, Joint Collector, RDOs, Tahsildars, District Agriculture officer, Horticulture officer and others. During the social verification of e-Crop details displayed at RBKs, farmers should go through their details like name, survey number, land extent and crop details and if found any mistakes should take them to the notice of officials in the prescribed format for further verification.

A farmer Jagadeesh Naidu of Chintalagunta in Chittoor rural mandal, felt many uses with e-Crop and said that he has completed the registration process of his two acres in which sugarcane is being cultivated. Another farmer Venkat Reddy of Sodum mandal said that he lost the paddy crop sown in 50 cents last year but could get Rs 14,000 as insurance amount through e-Crop. This year also he has registered the crop details in it.