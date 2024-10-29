e-KYC essential for free LPG cylinder scheme

Rajamahendravaram: IN accordance with government guidelines, the East Godavari district is preparing to implement a free LPG cylinder scheme starting from Diwali.

This initiative aims to provide three free LPG cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries holding ration cards. Currently, gas cylinders are being distributed through 42 agencies across the district.

Officials informed that the scheme will cover all LPG connection holders, excluding those with commercial connections. However, eligibility requires a valid ration card.

The district has 668,641 gas connections, of which 427,199 are regular connections. Under the Deepam scheme, 186,208 connections have been approved, while 41,055 are under the central government’s PM Ujjwala Yojana. Additionally, 7,690 connections have been sanctioned under the CSR scheme.

There are 574,907 families with ration cards in the district. Based on current indications, the free cylinder scheme will apply to all ration cardholders with LPG connections.

Bookings for the free gas cylinders will begin on October 31, and beneficiaries can expect to receive their first free cylinder by March 2025. Following that, they will receive one free cylinder every four months, during the periods of April-July, August-November, and December-March.

To avail of the free cylinders, beneficiaries must complete the e-KYC process. Officials note that the e-KYC implementation in the district is still not fully completed. Connection holders need to visit their gas agency with their active LPG connection, Aadhaar card, and ration card to complete the e-KYC.

It is also pointed out that many ration cardholders are income taxpayers, government employees, and landowners, who may be considered ineligible for the free-cylinder scheme. Officials are awaiting comprehensive guidelines to determine eligibility. Officers said there will be a 6-phase check for confirmation of eligibility.



