E-UDBHAV 2K26 held

Anantapur: A two-day National Symposium “E-UDBHAV 2K26” was successfully organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, and the chief guest for the event was Acharya Chandramohan Reddy, Head of the ECE Department, JNTUA Engineering College, Pulivendula, Dr Kutala Srinivasulu, Principal of the college informed.

The chief guest at this conference, Acharya Chandramohan Reddy, addressed the students. He said that the semiconductor industry is playing a key role in modern technological fields such as 5G, 6G communication, quantum computing, and edge AI. He explained that India aims to lead the world in the semiconductor manufacturing sector through the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” programs. A total of 544 students from various colleges in the state participated in this symposium.

Students displayed their talent in competitions like paper presentation, poster presentation, e-ninja, circuit hunt, project expo. The winners were given prizes by the chief guests. The program was attended by Skill Development Director Dr Surendra Naidu, faculty members, students and others of the Department of ECE.