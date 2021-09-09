EAPCET-2021 engineering results announced

Vijayawada: Koyi Sree Nikhil of Anantapur district secured the top rank in the AP EAPCET 2021 conducted for admissions into engineering courses in the State. Nikhil got 158/160 marks in the entrance test conducted last month.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has assigned the task of conducting computer-based APEAPCET-2021 to JNTU Kakinada for admissions into engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in the State.

Varada Mahanth Naidu of Srikakulam district got the second rank. Duggineni Venkata Paneesh of Rajampeta in Kadapa district and S Diwakar Sai of Vizianagaram got the fourth rank jointly.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday released the EAPCET engineering 2021 ranks at the media centre in R and B office here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the results of Agriculture and Pharmacy tests will be released on September 14. He said the entrance test was conducted for admission into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in the State.

Giving details of the engineering test results, he said 1,66,460 students appeared for AP EAPCET 2021 for admission into engineering courses and 1,34,205 of them qualified with 80.62 per cent.

He said a total of 1,76,586 candidates have registered their names to attend the entrance test but only 1,66,460 have appeared for the examinations. He said last year 1,56,953 students appeared for the entrance test and 1,33,066 qualified with pass a percentage of 84.78.

N Mourya Reddy of Atmakur in Nellore district got the fifth rank while K Shasank Reddy of Giddaluru in Prakasam district got the sixth rank.

Mida Thana Pranay of Vizianagaram district secured the seventh rank. Suravarapu Harsha Varma of Vijayawada, got the eight rank, S Kartikeya of Palakollu West Godavari district got the ninth rank and Oruganti Tejo Nivas of Tirupati (Chittoor district) got the 10th rank.

Minister Suresh said the common entrance test was conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria.

He said the entrance test was conducted in August and the results are declared in less than two weeks. The Minister has announced that the preliminary key was declared on August 26 and the last date for receiving the objections on preliminary key was August 27.

He said the entrance test was conducted in 120 centres in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and three centres in Hyderabad.