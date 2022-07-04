EAPCET-2022 to be conducted from today

Guntur: AP EAPCET-2022 will be conducted for admission into Engineering, Agriculture and B Pharma courses from July 4 to 12 at 122 centres in AP and TS States.

The test will be conducted at 120 centres in AP and two centres in T-State. As many as 3,00,084 candidates applied for EAPCET-2022. Examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

There will be no weightage for Intermediate marks. The candidates should reach the examination centre one hour before the start of examination and bring their photo identity card along with their hall ticket. The SC, ST candidates should bring their caste certificates.

Ball pen and rough papers will be provided at the examination centres. Candidates will not be not allowed into the examination centre if they get delayed even by one minute.

APSRTC was directed to operate additional buses for the convenience of the students attending the EAPCET-2022.

Engineering stream examinations will be conducted from July 4 to 8. Engineering entrance test will be conducted in 10 sessions. Similarly, BIPC stream examinations will be conducted on July 11 and 12 in four sessions.

The candidates should check if the name, date of birth, gender and stream details printed on the hall ticket are correct or not. The candidates will be allowed from 7.30 am to 9 am and from 1.30 pm to 3 pm into the examination centres. If the candidates have any doubts, they may contact 08554—234311 and 08554-232248.