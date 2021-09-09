EAPCET first ranker Koyi Sree Nikhil's aim is to become a scientist

Anantapur/Srikakulam: Koyi Sree Nikhil secured 10 out of 10 points in 10th class and 982 out of 1000 in Intermediate. He is a student of Sri Chaitanya IIT Academy, Vijayawada.

Nikhil's ambition is to get into IIT Mumbai and specialise in Computer Science. His goal is to become a scientist. Nikhil's father K Venkateshwara Rao is working as a teacher in Government Residential School for the Visually Handicapped in Hindupur and his mother M.Sujatha is a school assistant in physical science. Nikhil is the younger son and Sri Harsha the elder one.

Nikhil also secured 18th rank in Telangana EAMCET and secured 418 out of 450 marks.

His father Venkateshwara Rao told The Hans India that he is delighted at the performance of his son and expressed confidence that he would become a great scientist and serve the nation.

Varada Mahanth Naidu, EAPCET second ranker, is a native of Rajam town in Srikakulam district. His mother Duppada Triveni is working as a secondary grade teacher (SGT) in a government school at Chinnalingalavalasa in Regidi mandal and father Varada RamaRao is working as school assistant in government high school at Boddam in Rajam mandal.

Mahanth Naidu studied from classes one to seven at Dayanand Anglo-Vedic School in Rajam town and later shifted to a private school in Gudivada.

He studied Intermediate at a private college in Vijayawada. His elder brother Jaswanth Naidu is studying engineering in computer science at IIT in Mumbai.