Early diagnosis of childhood cancer can save lives says Collector Ranjith

Kurnool : Childhood cancer could be prevented if identified at the initial stage, stated district Collector P Ranjit Basha after flagging off an awareness rally. Viswa Bharati Medical College has conducted the rally on childhood cancer from the Collectorate here on Saturday. The rally continued till Raj Vihar center.

The Collector said cancer not only infects elderly, there are chances children also may affect with the disease. Early detection and right medication may help the children in recovering from the deadly disease, he added. He suggested people to immediately consult doctors and take medication if they suffer irritation for a week continuously. The Collector lauded that it’s a great initiative taken by Viswa Bharati Medical College to instill courage among the patients, who are fighting with cancer.

Elaborating about cancer symptoms among children, Collector Ranjit Basha said fever for several days, skin losing texture, blood oozing from nose and nails. If these symptoms are detected, he advised to immediately consult a doctor and take medication.



Viswa Bharati Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Kantha Reddy, Dr Niharika, Dr Kasi, staff and students participated in the rally.

