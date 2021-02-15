Early screening will help detect cancer: Bhumana

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appealed to the women to be aware of early signs and symptoms of cancer to safeguard their health from falling prey to the disease. Inaugurating the Pink Bus cancer screening camp for women employees of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati on Sunday, he said women aged above 40 years were more prone to the disease.

In view of these, the special screening camp has been organised to screen the women sanitary staff, who have been working relentlessly towards keeping the city clean. The MLA said SVIMS has been conducting the screening tests free of cost.

MCT Commissioner P S Girisha said every woman should have an awareness of cancer disease so that they can take care of their personal hygiene, dietary restrictions, physical exercises, yoga and protect their health. Early screening will help detect the cancer in its initial stages thereby reducing the cancer burden in the community.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said the sanitary workers have discharged their duties with dedication even during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is important to protect their health. If women take care of their health, they can also protect the health of their families.

She said through the Pink Bus cancer screening initiative, the Institute has been screening women for three main cancers – breast, cervix and oral which are affecting them more. So far, 66 camps were conducted through this bus and around 7,400 women across the district have been screened.

During the 67th camp held on Sunday, 25 women have undergone the tests for mammography, ultrasound, pap smear and oral tests. MCT Deputy Commissioner P Chadramouliswara Reddy, Dr Malathi, Dr Prasanthi, Dr Sravani and other faculty and nursing staff from SVIMS took part in the camp.