East Coast Railway to run special trains to clear passengers rush

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has decided to run additional special trains between Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur and Bhubaneswar- Junagarh Road via Vizianagaram and Rayagada.

Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur (train No: 08447) special express will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 7.35 pm with effect from April 20. The train will reach Vizianagaram at 2.10 am and 4.45 am at Rayagada.

In return direction, Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar (train No: 08448) express will leave Jagdalpur daily at 4.30 pm with effect from April 21. It will reach Rayagada at 10.50 pm, Vizianagaram at 1.15 am and Bhubaneswar at 8.20 am.

The special train stops at Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Kaluparaghat, Balugaon, Khallikote, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Rayagada, Tikiri, Damanjodi, Koraput and Jeypore.

Another special express will run between Bhubaneswar-Junagarh-Bhubaneswar from April 10.

Bhubaneswar-Junagarh (train No: 02097) special express daily will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.40 pm with effect from April 10. It will reach Vizianagaram at 3.05 am, Rayagada at 5.30 am and Junagarh road at 9.10 am.

In return direction, Junagarh-Bhubaneswar (train No: 02098) express will leave Junagarh at 5.30 pm daily with effect from April 11. The train will reach Rayagada at 8.40 pm and Bhubaneswar the next day at 5.20 am.

The train has stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichchapuram, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Bissam Cuttack, Muniguda, Ambodala and Bhawanipatna.

Passengers are requested to follow coronavirus protocol while undertaking journey in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A K Tripathi.