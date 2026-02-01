Traditional Giri Pradakshina at Srisailam today

Srisailam: The Srisailam Devasthanam will organise the sacred Giri Pradakshina on Sunday in connection with the auspicious Magha Purnima festival, said the Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao on Saturday. He said the devotional procession will commence tomorrow evening following the Maha Mangala Harathi of Sri Swamy and Ammavarlu, adhering to long-standing temple traditions. The Giri Pradakshina will begin from the main entrance of the Srisailam temple and pass through prominent spiritual landmarks including Gangadhara Mandapam, Ankalaamma Temple, Nandi Mandapam, Bailu Veerabhadra Swamy Temple and Alankar Eswara Temple.

The route will then extend along the circular road via Sarangadhara Matham to Hemareddy Mallamma Mandiram, further proceeding through Mahishasuramardhini, Rudraksha Matham and Vibhuti Matham, before entering Rudravanam and concluding at the Nandi Mandapam, stated the EO.

He further stated that the objective of conducting the Giri Pradakshina is to provide devotees an opportunity to witness the ancient temples and mathas of the Srisailam Kshetram, thereby fostering deeper spiritual awareness and devotion.

The circumambulation of Srisailam, revered as ‘Ila Kailasam’, is considered highly sacred and spiritually rewarding.

Devotees, pilgrims and local residents have been urged to participate in the programme in large numbers.