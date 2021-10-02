East Godavari: 21 students in Navodaya test COVID-19 positive

As many as 21 students tests positive for COVID-19 here at Jawahar Navodaya school here at Peddapuram of East Godavari district, said Dr Deepti from government general hospital.

She added that they have collected the samples of 80 other students and the results are yet to be arrived. Meanwhile, all the 21 students who tested positive were isolated and the school management took up the sanitization of the school building.





On Friday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 809 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. Around 54,463 samples were tested of which 1.43 per cent of samples turned positive. Meanwhile, the number of active cases came down to 11,142 as 1,160 recovered in the past day.