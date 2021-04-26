East Godavari administration to ramp up Covid tests

Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspected the government main hospital here on Sundayand enquired about the health condition of corona afflicts and treatment and facilities being given to them. He also enquired about the maintenance of sanitation etc in the hospital.

He also asked the doctors about the details of patients such as from how many days they have been admitted in the hospital and suffering with what disease etc.

Later, he advised the corona patients not to be afraid of the virus as the district administrationis implementing an action plan to reduce its impact. He asked the people not to move on roads without any proper reason.

He advised the doctors to provide quality treatment to corona patients to discharge them from the hospitals. He said the government is very much particular relating to medical aid being provided to them.

The patients should be shifted to covid care centre at Bommur, if any patient not having home isolation facility. Special care should be taken relating to food and sanitation. Any lapses found in this regard will be viewed seriously. Out of 325 corona patients in the hospital, 53 patients are in ICU, 185 on oxygen support and 87 are ordinary patients. The number of active cases reduced to 10,000 from the earlier 25,000 per day. At present, facilities are available to 1,100 corona patients in the district.

The Collector said steps were taken to increase RTPCR tests to 6,000 as against 4,500 per day now. Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abishikt Kishore, Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali, covid special officer O Anand, trainee collector Gitanjali Sharma, health services coordinator Dr T Ramesh Kishore, hospital Superintendent Dr Soma Sundara Rao and other officials were present.