East Godavari dist shines in Intermediate results

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district has displayed remarkable progress in the Intermediate examination results released by the Board of Intermediate Education on Saturday, said NSVL Narasimham, Regional Inspection Officer and Intermediate Education.

The district secured 4th place in the state in the General stream of the second-year results with an impressive 87 per cent pass percentage. In the first-year results, East Godavari stood 5th with a 77 per cent pass percentage.

Out of 20,083 students who appeared for the first-year exams, 15,529 passed, while 15,362 out of 17,575 students cleared the second-year exams, he informed.

Applications for recounting and re-verification will be accepted from April 13 to April 22, and the deadline for paying the fee for the Advanced Supplementary IPASE May 2025 exams is from April 15 to April 22. The supplementary exams will be held from May 12 to May 20, Narasimham added.

Students of the Government Junior College, Rajamahendravaram, have performed exceptionally well, and he congratulated the high achievers.

In the second-year BiPC stream, J Soumya Shalini secured 982 marks; in the Arts group, V Sri Lakshmi scored 971 marks; in MPC, M Pravallika secured 970 marks; and in the MPHW group, P Durga Prasanna topped with 965 marks.

For first-year results, N Indu scored 454 marks in MPC, K Vijayalakshmi scored 412 marks in BiPC, P Shesha Durga Shailaja got 456 marks in CEC, K Aruna topped in the Vocational Computer Science stream with 483 marks, O Lakshmi Sandhya scored 481 marks in MTL, and N. Kavyanjali secured 475 marks in the MPHW group.

The college’s in-charge principal P Trinadha Raja and AGMC B Ramakrishna congratulated the meritorious students on their outstanding achievements.