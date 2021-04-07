East Godavari district gears up for MPTC, ZPTC polls

Kakinada: East Godavari district administration made all arrangements for MPTC and ZPTC elections scheduled for Thursday. The police officials identified sensitive and hyper sensitive areas. Additional forces are also deployed for smooth conduct of the polling in the district.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that they are making all arrangements to conduct the MPTC and ZPTC elections in a transparent way. He said as many as 32,54,395 voters will exercise their votes including 16,21,130 men and 16,33,265 women for 61 ZPTC and 1,086 MPTC posts in seven divisions in the district. He directed the officials to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of elections.

He said that 82 MPTCs declared unanimous in the district. There are 2,628 candidates contesting for 1,086 MPTCs and 235 candidates contesting for 61 ZPTCs.

He said that polling will be conducted at 3,561 polling stations.There are 1,217 hyper sensitive and 1957 sensitive and 182 extremist-affected polling stations. He said that 1,094 micro observers and 201 zonal officers have been deputed for sensitive and hypersensitive areas and made arrangements for observing the polling activity in the district. He informed that the polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. He said that 21,206 polling staff was deputed in the district. He directed the officials to conduct the elections peacefully and amidst Covid protocol in view of the safety of the public. He said that the special officers will monitor and supervise the election process in the district.

The Collector inspected the election materials distribution centre at Raja High School ground, Tuni mandal on Wednesday. He enquired with the officials about the arrangements made at the distribution centre. District Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri visited the distribution centre at Gokavaram village and Jaggampalem village of Agency and verified arrangements being made for MPTC, ZPTC election.