East Godavari DRC meeting to be held on Feb 10

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): East Godavari district review committee (DRC) meeting will be held on February 10. A preparatory meeting on DRC was held at the Collector's chamber here on Monday.

District Collector Madhavi Latha said that the district review meeting will be presided over by district in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna at 10.30 am at the Collectorate meeting hall on February 10. Minister Taneti Vanitha, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other public representatives will attend the meeting, she informed.

The Collector said that the issues discussed and resolved in the last meeting will be reviewed and future activities will be discussed. Officials should attend with comprehensive information, she directed.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, RDO S Malli Babu, A Chaitra Varshini, CPO K Prakasa Rao, SE Irrigation G Srinivasa Rao, in-charge District Housing Officer Parasuram, Dwama PD S Ram Gopal, District Agriculture Officer S Madhavrao and others attended the meeting.