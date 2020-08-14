East Godavari: Four fishermen went missing in Bay of Bengal at Bhairavapalem

East Godavari: In a shocking incident took place at Uppada in East Godavari district four fishermen struck in the Bay of Bengal for fishing. Going into details, on the 11th of this month, four fishermen from Uppada suburb of Aminabad went for fishing in a boat. However, while on their way back, they informed to their family members by phone that the boat engine was damaged at Bhairavapalem and later their phone has not worked since then.

The family members of the fishermen are worried about this. Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu asked Collector to take windfall measures for fishermen. The Indian Coast Guard personnel carried out the rescue measures on the orders of the Collector.

In this view, 20 fishermen on 5 boats went in search yesterday however with incessant rains, the two boats that came back. Fishermen belonging to the submarine with another boat are in the rescue operations.