East Godavari: Give Rehabilitation and Resettlement package to Polavaram-hit families, demands all-party meet

Kunavaram (East Godavari): An all-party meeting has appealed to the government to implement Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for the people affected by Polavaram project on a war-footing.

The meeting was held at Tekumboru village of Kunavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Monday. CPI leader M Durga Prasad was in the chair.

YSRCP leaders A Mariya Das, A Venkata Rama Rao, D Gangadhar, TDP leader Yedavalli Bhaskar Rao, BJP leader N Ramarao, CPM leader M Nageswar Rao, CPI leader G Mohan Rao attended the meet.

The leaders said that many of the people are losing their properties due to the Polavaram project. However, the government has not implemented and completed R & R package and other provisions as per the law.

The leaders decided to hold the next meeting on July 1. Meanwhile, due to the construction of cofferdam, floodwater entered into the villages and the residents are shifting to the hillock areas.

The locals complained that they have not received any help from the officials in the matter of transportation of their belongings from one place to the other.