East Godavari: JC tells SHGs to market products with brand

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Despite making quality food items, aspiring women entrepreneurs are failing due to lack of marketing expertise, noted Joint Collector Ch Sridhar. He conducted a training programme with aspiring entrepreneurs on micro food processing at the Collectorate Conference Hall here on Friday.

The Joint Collector said women in self-help groups have to market with a brand, while care should be taken in preparing and packing food items in a clean environment. He said setting up a micro food processing industry with Rs 10 lakh would provide a loan of Rs 9 lakh, of which Rs 3.50 lakh would be subsidy. The JC informed Amila (9254851972) in Rajahmundry and Raja Kishore (8074348855) in Kovvuru will act as resource persons in the district.

PMFME Marketing MD Maruti said this was the first time that the Central and State governments had come together to promote micro food processing industries in the unorganized sector.

PD, DRDA M Degalaiah, DPO |J Satyanarayana and SERP Additional Director Sudhakar participated.