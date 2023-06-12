  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari: Six people killed after car rams into truck in Ananthaplli

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Six people were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Monday.

Eluru: Six people were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Monday.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Ananthapalli in Nallajerla mandal.

According to the police, eight persons were travelling in the car which was on its way from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram.

Six persons died on the spot. The deceased include three women and a child. Two others were critically injured and they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The victims hailed from Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram and were returning to their native place from Hyderabad.East Godavari: Six people killed after car rams into truck in Ananthaplli

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X