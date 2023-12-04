Eastern Naval Command to enhance its fleet

Visakhapatnam: With INS Mumbai joining the Eastern Fleet in a few days, the Delhi class destroyers, including Delhi, Mysore and Mumbai, will henceforth be based in Visakhapatnam.

As the force levels at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) are set to be enhanced in future, Flag Officer and Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar mentioned that the command is likely to induct 20 to 25 new warships by 2037 during an interactive session with media. They include the Nilgiri class frigates, next generation corvettes, diving support vessels, survey vessels, anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, nuclear submarines, multi-role MH 60R helicopters, upgraded anti-submarine Kamov 28 helicopters and medium lift C-295 aircraft.

Of them, the first of the survey vessels, Sandhayak is likely to be commissioned early next year. The diving support vessels for the Indian Navy are being built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam. Also, the shipyard has been contracted to build five fleet support ships, a major project aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities, the Vice Admiral informed.

In a step to provide impetus towards Atmanirbharta, a number of annual maintenance contracts and repair contracts have been carried out by naval establishments with MSMEs. Also, the command continues to support development of indigenous weapons and sensors by DRDO’s Naval Science and Technological Laboratory here in Visakhapatnam and other development agencies.

With a vision to keep pace with new platforms and technologies under induction, the ENC made considerable headway in augmentation of technical infrastructure. As many as 37 projects costing over Rs.2,192 crore are underway in Visakhapatnam and they will further enhance the capabilities of the naval base.

Responding to a query during the media duration, the ENC chief said, the Indian Navy is keeping a close watch on the Chinese Navy’s activities along the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid escalating tension in

the area.