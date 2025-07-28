Eco-tourism experience centre to be established

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to establish an Eco-Tourism Experience Centre at the renowned Kadiyam nurseries with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. Kadiyam nurseries has been selected as one of the 14 locations across the state where such centres will be developed. The tourism department has invited tenders worth Rs 4.95 crore, and works are expected to begin shortly.

Officials said the project aims to enhance infrastructure and attract tourists in large numbers. Internal roads, landscaping, and beautification works will be carried out. The centre will include displays of various plant species, seasonal flower festivals, restaurants and coffee shops serving authentic Godavari delicacies, children’s play equipment, parking areas, canal-side beautification, an entertainment area, and boating facilities. Kadiyam nurseries are already a horticultural marvel, spread across over 5,000 acres in villages like Kadiyam, Kadiapulanka, Vemagiri, Muramanda, Madhavarayudupalem, Jegurupadu, Dulla, Kadiyapusavaram, Palathodu, Velagathodu, and some more villages. Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said the government is determined to elevate Kadiyam into a global eco-tourism destination that will also fascinate foreign visitors. Plans include establishing 28 stalls between Potti Lanka and Kadiyapulanka, along with tourist accommodation facilities. District collector P Prasanthi said that the project will also focus on strengthening nursery-related industries and improving employment opportunities in the region. She added that there are also proposals to produce organic fertilisers using green waste generated from the nurseries. The government envisions Kadiyam nurseries as a model eco-tourism spot that combines horticultural richness with sustainable development and cultural appeal.