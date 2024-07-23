Economic survey suggests MGNREGS more than addresses rural distress

Anantapur: The Economic Survey presented a nuanced perspective on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), challenging the common notion that its demand directly reflects rural distress.

Commenting on the economic survey report, Praja Science Vedika chairman MSuresh Babu said the survey acknowledges significant disparities in the performance of MGNREGS across different States. This suggests that several factors other than rural distress, such as State-level institutional capacity and local economic conditions, heavily influence the demand for MGNREGS work. The survey notes that MGNREGS has evolved from being primarily a safety net for distressed rural families to a strategic choice for households aiming to create assets and generate sustainable income. The findings suggest that interpreting MGNREGS demand solely as an indicator of rural distress may oversimplify the complexities involved. Policymakers need to consider a broader range of factors when designing interventions to address rural economic challenges.

In essence, while MGNREGS remains a crucial programme for providing employment and income support in rural areas, its demand patterns reflect a complex interplay of factors beyond just rural distress.

The survey argues that the demand for MGNREGS work does not necessarily correlate with increased rural distress at a micro level. Instead, it suggests demand is influenced more by the State's institutional capacity and various local factors such as minimum wages. There is significant variation in how different States perform under MGNREGS. Despite efforts to find clear reasons for these disparities, no definitive cause has been established.

The survey challenges the assumption that States with higher poverty or unemployment rates would use more MGNREGS funds and generate more employment. It points out examples like Tamil Nadu and Kerala using a disproportionate share of funds compared to their poor population percentages.

The survey suggests that attempts to correlate MGNREGS demand with weather data as an indicator of real-time rural distress need further verification. Overall, the Economic Survey suggests that while MGNREGS remains a crucial programme for rural livelihoods, its demand patterns are influenced by complex factors beyond just poverty and distress levels.