Economist Shankar Acharya is Chancellor of AP Central varsity

Anantapur: Veteran economist Shankar Acharya has been appointed as the chancellor of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Following a six-year stint as an economic advisor in the ministry of finance, Acharya emerged as India’s longest serving chief economic adviser (CEA), who advised Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Yashwant Sinha for eight long years between 1993 and 2001.

The newly-appointed chancellor had also been a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during the later half of his eight-year tenure as the chief economic adviser, said an official statement.

Since 2001, Acharya took up various assignments such as being the member of the 12th Finance Commission (2004), National Security Advisory Board (2009 - 2013), and also served as the non-executive chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank for twelve years. He also served on the boards of several national research organisations, corporates, charities and also RBI panels. A doctorate from the Harvard University, Acharya has also obtained a BA from the Oxford University and went on to publish books such as ‘Essays on Macroeconomic Policy and Growth in India’, and others.

