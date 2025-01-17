ECoR sets record achieving 200 MT freight loading in 290 days

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway (ECoR) broke all previous records by achieving an unprecedented freight loading milestone of 200.13 million tons in 290 days during the fiscal year 2024-25. This achievement marks the highest-ever freight loading by any zone in the history of Indian Railways, reinforcing ECoR’s leadership in freight transportation and operational excellence.

Surpassing its own record set in the previous fiscal year (2023-24), ECoR reached this landmark on January 15. This year’s feat was accomplished 15 days ahead of last year’s pace. During this period, East Coast Railway unloaded a record of 183.5 million tons of freight, further highlighting its remarkable performance in freight handling. Over the period, ECoR handled a total of 200.13 million tons, up by 1.6 per cent from 196.779 million tons in the previous fiscal year.

The zone’s performance in freight handling remains robust, and it continues to be a crucial enabler of economic growth. Among others, 119.637 MT of coal, 7.67 MT of raw material for steel plants, 15.991 MT of pig iron and finished steel, 24.426 MT of iron ore, 0.88 MT of cement, 2.226 MT of food grains, 5.477 MT of fertilizers form a part of the major commodities loaded by ECoR.

Along with this remarkable feat, East Coast Railway has also seen an increase in revenue generation, earning Rs 20,288.041 crore, which represents a 1.28 percent growth compared to the previous fiscal year. The achievement of 200 million tons within a span of 290 days is a direct result of East Coast Railway’s meticulous planning, excellent coordination with industries and government entities, and the tireless efforts of its workforce.

Under the leadership of General Manager of ECoR Parmeshwar Funkwal, ECoR has embraced a culture of efficiency, positive thinking, and strategic foresight, making it a model of excellence within the Indian Railways network.

Several key initiatives have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable success and boosting connectivity across the region, including construction and commissioning of new rail lines, along with the doubling and third and fourth-line projects.

The focus is also on linking industries with mineral belts and ports through an expanded rail infrastructure, strengthening the zone’s position as a critical freight hub.

There was continued collaboration and planning with various government agencies and industries to ensure the timely and efficient movement of goods.

With this record achievement, East Coast Railway continues to raise the bar in freight transportation, setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and contributing to the economic growth of the nation.