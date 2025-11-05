ECoR to focus on infra, development initiatives

Visakhapatnam: MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh shared constructive insights and recommendations aimed at enhancing railway infrastructure and passenger amenities across the division.

At a meeting of the Divisional Committee of Members of Parliament (MPs) of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway (ECoR), convened here on Tuesday, they appreciated the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Waltair Division, while also highlighting various concerns regarding train services, stoppages, and onboard facilities.

Chaired by Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ramamohan Naidu, the session was held in the presence of General Manager, ECoR Parmeshwar Funkwal. The key discussions focused on the construction of Amrit Bharat stations, introduction of new train services from Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Raygada and Srikakulam to various destinations, increased frequency of trains to busy destinations such as Chennai, Bangalore, and Tirupati, extension of existing services, capacity augmentation projects, including new lines, doubling, tripling, and construction of a fourth line, infra projects like new Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs), commencement of Rayagada division, South Coast Railway, etc.

Anakapalli MP and chairman of the Standing Committee of Railways CM Ramesh, Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao, Araku MP G Tanuja Rani, Vizianagaram MP K Appala Naidu, Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, who attended the meeting, assured all possible support for the continued progress and smooth functioning of the railways, commending the organisation’s commitment to improving passenger services and infrastructure.

General Manager of ECoR, Parmeshwar Funkwal shared updates on the zone’s operational performance, major infrastructure initiatives, and ongoing improvements in passenger services.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra made a detailed presentation on the division’s developmental activities, financial year performance, progress of Amrit Bharat Station projects and infrastructure enhancement measures.

The DRM responded to the queries and suggestions raised by the MPs.

The General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager assured that the MPs’ recommendations would be accorded top priority and duly considered.

The meeting was attended by E Santharam, ADRM (Infrastructure), branch officers and principal heads of various departments of the ECoR.