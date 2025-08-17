Live
ECoRWWO donates display units to railway hospital
Visakhapatnam: In a commendable initiative, the Women’s Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway (ECoR) visited the Divisional Railway Hospital, Waltair and interacted with patients undergoing treatment.
During the visit, paid under the leadership of its president of the organisation Jyotsna Bohra, health drinks, nutritional supplements, and fruits were distributed to the patients.
Divisional Railway Manager, Lalit Bohra, Chief Medical Superintendent, D Sharath Babu, senior doctors, vice presidents, and executive members of ECoRWWO were present.
Interacting with doctors and medical officials, the ECoRWWO president enquired about the hospital facilities and services being provided to the patients. Further strengthening healthcare facilities, ECoRWWO, Waltair donated multipara monitors display units to the hospital for improved patient care.